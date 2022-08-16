Kansas City man charged in Lee’s Summit shooting that seriously injured juvenile

A Kansas City man is facing two felonies stemming from a rolling shooting on a residential Lee’s Summit street that sent a juvenile to the hospital early Monday morning.

Jeremy D. Brown Jr., 19, was charged Tuesday with unlawful weapon use and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting, according to Jackson County prosecutors. An arrest warrant called for him to be held on a $75,000 bond.

According to court documents, Lee’s Summit police officers were dispatched at 12:23 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 1500 block of SW Arbor Creek Drive. There they found a gunshot victim, described in court papers as a juvenile, who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries requiring the removal of his spleen and treatment of broken ribs.

Investigators were told by witnesses on scene that the shooting began with a confrontation involving a juvenile and the driver of a Ford Escape SUV. Witnesses said they were chased by the vehicle when a person inside began shooting at them as they were traveling nearby on Southwest Kline Avenue.

Between eight and 10 gunshots were heard by the witnesses. Crime scene investigators found two points of entry on the vehicle, including one bullet that traveled through the front side passenger seat, striking the sole person wounded.

Police also reported finding nine .300 caliber shell casings in the roadway during a sweep of Kline Avenue.

The investigation led detectives to a Lee’s Summit residence where an SUV matching the described suspect vehicle was found. A police interview with a juvenile and her mother was conducted, where investigators were told about the confrontation with another group.

The witness described chasing after the group and alleged Brown stood through the open sunroof of the SUV before firing a rifle at the other vehicle, according to court papers. She also alleged she drove Brown to his Kansas City residence to pick up the gun.

The gun was described to police as an unknown type of rifle that was dismantled in a backpack.

Police served a search warrant at Brown’s house in Kansas City based on that information. Inside the house they reported finding a rifle barrel “that appears capable of supporting/firing” the same caliber rounds as the shell casings found at the crime scene, a detective wrote in a probable cause statement seeking criminal charges against Brown.

During a police interview, Brown allegedly described retrieving a firearm from his residence and driving with someone to “scare” people she was “having problems with,” according to court records. He told police he had no intention of hurting anyone.

As of Tuesday, court records did not list a defense attorney for Brown.