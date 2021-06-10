Kansas City man charged after meth, guns and $180K found in home, prosecutors say

A Kansas City man is facing federal gun and drug possession charges after he called 911 for his dying mother late Monday night and police allegedly saw several firearms, including an assault rifle, in his house.

Michael Cummings II, 39, was charged Wednesday with unlawful possession of firearms and possession of illegal drugs with the intent to distribute, according to recent court filings in the Western District of Missouri. The FBI’s local gang and violent crime task force began investigating Cummings in January on suspicion of drug trafficking and several violent crimes.

Authorities say Cummings called for help on Monday shortly before midnight after his mother became unresponsive. Emergency medical personnel tried to revive her but she was pronounced dead at the home in the 2600 block of Lockridge Avenue, court records said.

Arriving officers with the Kansas City Police Department saw a loaded handgun on the table next to about $3,500 cash in low denomination currency, court records said. They also saw an assault rifle next to a stairwell.

The officers checked his records and found he had previously been convicted of a felony and arrested him, court records said.

A warrant was issued and the home was later searched.

Investigators reported finding six firearms total — including two assault rifles — along with nearly one pound of methamphetamine. Inside of a safe, they found another $175,100 cash.

Authorities allege the weapons were kept in the home as part of a drug trafficking business.

In the court filings Wednesday, federal authorities also alleged Cummings is suspected in a 2018 murder where the victim was fatally shot. He is also a suspect in multiple assaults that happened between 2013 and 2019, court records said.