Kansas City man charged in Monday night deadly shooting outside apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 23-year-old Kansas City man is charged in connection with a deadly shooting Monday night outside an apartment complex.

Tyler Thompson faces 26 felony charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to Jackson County prosecutors.

According to court documents, Kansas City police officers responded to a shooting just before 7 p.m. Monday in the area of Hickory Road and Oak Leaf Drive.

Officers found the victim, identified as 28-year-old Mauliek Taylor, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Spent shell casings were found near the victim and a vehicle.

Evidence showed Thompson and another individual met with the victim and another man to complete a drug transaction. Thompson allegedly opened fire with a rifle, killing the victim.

A warrant has been issued for Thompson’s arrest.

