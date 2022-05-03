Kansas City man charged with murder in February killing of two KCK teens, police say

A 24-year-old Kansas City man is accused of fatally shooting two 14-year-old Kansas City, Kansas teenagers in February, police said.

Patrick Howard is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the Feb. 18 killings of Samuel Guess and Antonio Johnson, Nancy Chartrand, a Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department spokeswoman, said in a statement Tuesday.

He is being held in the Wyandotte County Jail on $250,000 bond, Chartrand said.

Police were dispatched on a shooting call Feb. 18 at an apartment in the 2200 block of Birch Drive. When officers arrived, they found Guess and Johnson inside with gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide took place across the street from Argentine Middle School. Both Guess and Johnson were students in the Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools district, officials previously told The Star.

The homicides were the city’s seventh and eighth of this year, according to data compiled by The Star. Since then, 16 people have been killed in Kansas City, Kansas, including five since Friday.

Howard was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force on Monday.

On Sunday, Mayor Tyrone Garner urged the community to stop the violence.

“We have to move beyond being reactive with sending thoughts and prayers,” Mayor Garner wrote on Facebook. “Let’s be proactive in stopping violence, by learning to deescalate, incorporating conflict resolution, respecting and valuing each other, but most of all, loving one another.”