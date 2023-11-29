Kansas City man charged with murder after allegedly shooting girlfriend and killing her ex

A Kansas City man was charged with murder after allegedly shooting his girlfriend and killing her ex-boyfriend.

Wayne A. Hunt was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action for allegedly shooting and killing 61-year-old Gerald Warren and injuring a woman on Nov. 21, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officers responded just after 11:30 p.m. to the area of East 70th Street and South Benton Avenue, where they found the woman in a driveway with life-threatening injuries after she had been shot multiple times in the abdomen, according to a probable cause statement.

She pointed them to a home, where they found Warren dead in the entryway with apparent gunshot wounds. Officers reported shattered glass in the front door and window and bullet strikes on the door and front of the home.

Hunt allegedly arrived at a hospital emergency room with another woman, saying he had been shot. Officers learned the pair were being “uncooperative” and reviewed surveillance footage that allegedly showed Hunt driving a black and orange Nissan Kicks.

Police checked the vehicle’s license plate, confirmed Hunt as a convicted felon and detained him at the hospital.

Doorbell camera footage from a neighbor showed an SUV matching the Nissan drive by the home minutes before the shooting. The same vehicle returns, and a man matching Hunt’s description exits, according to the probable cause statement.

A minute later, the man reenters the SUV and drives away, and the new damage to the window can be seen.

The woman told police she had been in a five-year relationship with Warren before she started dating Hunt 10 months ago, according to the probable cause statement.

On the evening of the shooting, the woman told detectives she had gone to Warren’s home and spent time with him. The pair were laying in the front bedroom of the residence, when the front window was shattered, and she allegedly saw Hunt standing outside the window.

Hunt allegedly told the woman, “B**** get your *ss out here,” but she refused. The woman first thought Hunt left, but heard movement and told Warren he had returned.

Warren grabbed a pistol and went to the front door to check for Hunt with the woman behind him. The woman said she allegedly saw Hunt outside and heard gunshots before she fell down and realized she and Warren had been shot.

She crawled to the door and made it to a neighbor’s home, where they called for help.

Hunt is being held on a $250,000 bond.