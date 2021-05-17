Kansas City man charged with murder in Sunday fatal shooting in Raytown

Luke Nozicka
·1 min read

A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a victim who was found dead Sunday morning in Raytown.

Rodney Byrd, 32, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of Jerone Weathers, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officers were called to the shooting about 7:25 a.m. Sunday in the 6800 block of Hawthorne Avenue, according to the Raytown Police Department. There, Weathers was found shot in the driver’s seat of a car parked in a home’s driveway.

He died at the scene.

A “large amount” of apparent blood was found on the driveway, according to prosecutors.

Officers detained Byrd, who was on a bed inside the residence, prosecutors said. A witness identified Byrd as the shooter, police said.

Another witness told detectives that after he heard a gunshot, he turned and saw Byrd standing next to Weathers, who was on the ground. Byrd then dragged Weathers’ body and put him in the car, according to charging documents.

A third witness told police that Byrd and Weathers had been arguing before the shooting, prosecutors said.

Interviewed by detectives, Byrd at first said he “blacked out” from intoxication and could not remember what happened, according to court records. He allegedly told detectives the blood found on his clothing was Weathers’.

He also said he know an “accident when I seen one,” according to police.

Weathers’ killing marked the fifth homicide this year in Raytown, according to data maintained by The Star. There were three killings in the city in all of last year, according to The Star’s data.

Byrd did not immediately have an attorney listed in court records who could be reached for comment.

Gun violence will be the subject of a new, statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.

Recommended Stories

  • Bakery put burglary suspect’s face on cookies — and now Wisconsin cops have an arrest

    A bakery did what it does best when the business was burglarized. Now there’s been an arrest.

  • TV reporter recognises stolen dog and rescues it from suspected thief on air

    Titus, a 13-month-old German shorthaired pointer, has been reunited with owner

  • SC Gov. McMaster signs execution bill into law, electric chair ready for use

    South Carolina will need to create a new policy for how an execution by firing squad would be carried out, a Department of Corrections spokesperson said.

  • Cameco, IBD Stock Of The Day, In Buy Zone As This Carbon-Free Energy Gets Another Look

    Cameco, a uranium miner, is the IBD Stock of the Day. Shares are back in a buy zone, after a post-earnings jump earlier this month.

  • New French COVID-19 cases tick up again, hospital pressure eases

    The pressure on French hospitals from the coronavirus epidemic has eased further but two days before France reopens restaurants' outdoor terraces again, the slowdown in the number of new cases seen in the past two weeks came to a halt. The health ministry reported 3,350 new cases on Monday - when the case count usually drops due to the weekend - an increase of 1.74% compared to last Monday and the same week-on-week as on Sunday, when nearly 14,000 new cases were reported. The French government closely monitors week-on-week changes in the case tally, which feeds through to hospital and death tallies a few weeks later.

  • ‘Inflation’ an earnings concern for the most companies in at least 11 years

    The word "inflation" is being thrown around in post-earnings conference calls by the most companies in at least 11 years, enough to set a new record, led by the consumer staples and materials sectors, according to research provided by FactSet.

  • New social distancing COVID rules could be delayed because of Indian variant, government admits

    A reviews of the measures had been expected by the end of May.

  • Supreme Court upholds privacy rights when police believe someone in danger at home

    Supreme Court rules that homeowners' rights should prevail when police want to enter a residence but have no evidence of a crime or of an emergency.

  • Apple's App Store chief kicks off iPhone maker's defense at Epic Games trial

    Apple Inc on Monday began its formal defense in an antitrust trial brought by "Fortnite" online game creator Epic Games, by calling its App Store chief Phil Schiller to the stand. Schiller, who has spent three decades at the iPhone maker, is expected to spend more than 10 hours on the witness stand in federal court in Oakland, California, rebutting Epic's allegations that Apple has monopoly over mobile developers that it abuses by requiring them to use its in-app payments system and pay commissions. Over the past two weeks, Epic's executives and expert witnesses argued that Apple has such a strong lock on customers that the world's more than 1 billion iPhone owners constitute their own separate market over which Apple exercises strict control.

  • Eagles agree to deal with former Washington DE Ryan Kerrigan

    Eagles agree to deal with former Washington DE Ryan Kerrigan

  • Four-year-old found beaten to death on Dallas street was kidnapped and attacked by intruder through back door, mother reveals

    Neighbours decry ‘senseless murder’ as police say an 18-year-old suspect has been taken into custody

  • SCOTUS Rules Police Cannot Search Homes Without Warrants in the Name of 'Community Caretaking'

    The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled on Monday that an exception to the Fourth Amendment for “community caretaking” does not allow police to enter and search a home without a warrant. The “community caretaking” exception originated from a 1973 case, Cady v. Dombrowski, in which an officer took a gun out of an impounded car without a warrant. The Supreme Court ruled at the time that police can conduct such warrantless searches if they are performing “community caretaking functions” in a “reasonable” manner.

  • John Oliver Accuses Israel of ‘War Crimes’ and ‘Apartheid’ Against Palestinians

    HBOOn Sunday night, John Oliver dedicated the opening portion of his late-night program Last Week Tonight to the ongoing crisis in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.After Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to establish a new government—and thus was at risk of losing power—Israel’s Supreme Court planned to deliver a ruling on the expulsion of 13 Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah, a heavily Palestinian neighborhood in East Jerusalem. (The so-called evictions are a legal remnant of the Nakba, or the 1948 ethnic cleansing of 700,000 Palestinians, who were forcibly removed from their homeland, and the U.N. has said they “would violate Israel’s obligations under international law.”) In anticipation of the expulsions, as well as Israeli security forces targeting the Al-Aqsa Mosque (one of the holiest sites in Islam) during Ramadan, Israel and Hamas have exchanged heavy rocket fire—with much of the damage affecting Palestinians, who have far less firepower. As Al Jazeera reported, “At least 192 people, including 58 children and 34 women, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the latest violence began a week ago. Israel has reported 10 dead, including two children.”“One side has suffered over 10 times the casualties, something which speaks to both the severe power imbalance at play here and how that often gets obscured by how we choose to talk about it,” said Oliver on his program. Oliver said he wasn’t going to “try and recap the history” or “propose a solution,” instead vowing to explain why the incidents of the past week were “just wrong.”Those on the ground, like Palestinian writer and Sheikh Jarrah resident Mohammed El-Kurd, have called it “forced ethnic displacement” conducted by “heavily armed police.” And then there’s the matter of the Iron Dome, Israel’s air defense system that intercepts missiles—and is largely funded by the U.S.“Israel has a so-called Iron Dome,” explained Oliver, “so the point is, this isn’t tit-for-tat. There is a massive imbalance when it comes to the two sides’ weaponry and capabilities. While most of the rockets aimed toward Israeli citizens this week were intercepted, Israel’s airstrikes were not. They hit their targets, including a house in a refugee camp, a building housing the Associated Press and Al Jazeera, and [a] 13-story office and apartment building. And while Israel insisted that there were military targets in that building and they destroyed it as humanely as possible, even warning people to evacuate it beforehand, destroying a civilian residence sure seems like a war crime, regardless of whether you send a courtesy heads-up text.”SNL Brutally Mocks Anti-Trump Bigot Liz CheneyTo add insult to considerable injury, the Israel Defense Forces turned the apartment bombing into an online meme, posting before and after photos of the building and a pile of rubble.The IDF turned the bombing of an apartment complex in Gaza into a meme. pic.twitter.com/BI3XcxoSOV— Rebecca Fishbein (@bfishbfish) May 12, 2021 “In general, you should probably never meme a war crime,” said Oliver. “The fact is, the citizens of Gaza don’t have an Iron Dome to protect them the way the citizens of Israel do. It’s one of many ways they’re at a significant disadvantage.”For over a decade, Israel has been operating an open-air prison in Gaza—cutting off supplies to the area, not providing proper medical assistance, and leaving the unemployment rate in Gaza at 49.1 percent. Palestinians in Gaza, the vast majority of whom are not Hamas fighters but civilian families, have suffered terribly.“They’ve been living under a suffocating blockade for 14 years, and in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, Palestinians are essentially being governed by a form of apartheid—an assessment echoed by both international and Israeli human rights groups,” said Oliver. “Life in Gaza is hard even when they’re not being bombed, and the U.S. government has implicitly co-signed on the brutally hard line Israel’s been taking.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • More than a letter divides ‘languish’ from ‘anguish’

    It may seem that these two words must be related, but etymologically they are more like opposites than cousins.

  • Rudy Giuliani complains he’s being treated like drug cartel head amid reports Trump has abandoned him

    Former mayor of New York reportedly under investigation for work in Ukraine during Trump presidency

  • Biden approves $735m sale of precision-guided missiles to Israel, drawing criticism from Democrats

    The Biden administration has approved the sale of $735m of precision-guided weapons to Israel, raising the ire of some Democrats who question support for the government of Benjamin Netanyahu. The Washington Post reports that Congress was officially notified of the proposed sale on 5 May, citing three people familiar with the notification — a week before the current conflict with Hamas began. Rockets fired from Gaza into Israel have led to the deaths of 10 Israelis.

  • JetBlue flight rerouted after passenger snorts powder and pretends to stab others, witnesses say

    Man allegedly ‘gestured stabbing motions towards another passenger’

  • Four women who accused Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment are subpoenaed to testify under oath

    The investigation’s findings should be concluded by the end of the summer

  • Vice President Kamala Harris congratulates stepdaughter on college graduation

    ‘I am so proud of you. Keep dreaming with ambition and there is nothing you cannot achieve,’ the vice president writes

  • Fauci says Covid has revealed just how racist America is

    Pandemic has ‘shone a bright light on our own society’s failings’, says leading epidemiologist