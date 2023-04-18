Kansas City man charged in Ralph Yarl shooting surrenders, booked into Clay County jail

The 84-year-old man charged with two felonies in the shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl surrendered Tuesday afternoon and was booked into Clay County jail, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said.

Prosecutors on Monday charged Andrew D. Lester with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting of Yarl, an honor student at Staley High School, when he mistakenly rang Lester’s doorbell in the Northland on Thursday night.

Ralph Yarl

A warrant was issued for Lester’s arrest when the charges were filed and he remained at-large. He surrendered at the Clay County jail and was being booked, said Sarah Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting of Yarl captured national attention after Lester was initially detained on suspicion of aggravated assault but was released by Kansas City police.

Detectives in the case said in the probable cause affidavit filed Monday that prosecutors thought the case warranted further investigation following the initial arrest.

Andrew Lester, 84

Yarl, who is Black, was trying to pick up his siblings and went to the wrong house. Lester admitted to Kansas City detectives that he opened fire “within seconds” of seeing Yarl on his doorstep. Lester claimed he feared for his safety.

Celebrities and politicians — from Grammy award winner Jennifer Hudson to President Joe Biden — have weighed in on the shooting. Many have raised concerns about the shooting being racially motivated, and voiced outrage over gun violence and inequality in the criminal system.

At a news conference Monday, Thompson was asked if race was a factor. He said yes, but declined to elaborate.

Charging documents against Andrew D. Lester in Clay County by The Kansas City Star on Scribd