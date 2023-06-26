Kansas City man charged in shooting at auto shop that killed 3, injured 6 early Sunday

A 26-year-old Kansas City man was charged Monday in the weekend shooting that left three people dead and six others injured in Kansas City, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Keivon M. Greene was charged with first-degree-assault and armed criminal action. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker in a news release Monday said more charges are expected this week as the investigation progresses.

Greene’s charges are related to a shooting that killed 28-year-old Jasity J. Strong, 29-year-old Camden M. Brown and 22-year-old Nikko A. Manning at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday near 57th Street and Prospect Avenue. Six other people were wounded in the shooting.

Loved ones had previously identified the victims killed in the shooting to The Star on Sunday, although police did not confirm those names until Monday. Strong was a mother of two out celebrating her birthday that night, according to family. Brown and his girlfriend ran from the gunfire after it erupted, his father said. Manning had just turned 22 before he was killed, said his mother.

Greene remained in police custody in a hospital Monday afternoon, according to the prosecutor’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Star’s Katie Moore and Andrea Klick contributed to this report.