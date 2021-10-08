Kansas City man charged in September shooting that left 29-year-old dead

Humera Lodhi
·1 min read

A Kansas City man was arrested Friday and charged in a fatal shooting that killed a man.

Roy L. Broadus, 29, was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, three counts of assault and four counts of armed criminal action, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Police were called Sept. 11 to the 6700 block of Manchester Avenue. A man with gunshot wounds was located at the scene and transported to an area hospital. Around the same time, a vehicle carrying another gunshot victim from the same incident arrived at the hospital, the Kansas City Police Department said at the time.

Sheybeon Wyatt-Thompson, 29, the victim who arrived by car, died the following day, police said.

According to charging documents, Wyatt-Thompson was a passenger in a vehicle that was speeding and clipped a parked vehicle before the driver exited and fired shots at a group of people, some of whom returned fire.

Broadus requested a lawyer and later made statements indicating he shot in self-defense, charging documents said. Court records did not list a defense attorney for Broadus.

Prosecutors requested a $250,000 bond.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tax Time Is Coming. How Stocks With Losses Offset Capital Gains.

    A stock sold for a gain is taxed, but one sold at a loss isn't, so incurring losses is how a portfolio manager lowers the overall amount of gains---and shrinks the portfolio’s tax bill.

  • Here’s what food, retailers to expect in Kansas City’s new $1.5 billion airport

    Brown & Loe, Bo Lings, and Made in KC: What we know about the restaurants, bars and shops planned for KCI’s new terminal.

  • Second man arrested in Miami banquet hall shooting that killed three, wounded 20

    A second man has been arrested for his alleged role in the ambush shooting at a Northwest Miami-Dade banquet hall that killed three people and wounded 20 others.

  • Two children and father struck by car in DC on National Walk to School Day

    Two children and their father were struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning while participating in National Walk to School Day.

  • Palm Beach Police Ball Will Enrich Trump, Whose Jan. 6 Mob Attacked Officers

    Trump's incitement led to five officers dead and 140 injured, but the charity is going ahead with a fundraiser that will give Trump hundreds of thousands of dollars.

  • Vaccine mandate for police? NYC looking at ‘all options’

    New York City’s mayor said Friday he’s looking at “all options” when it comes to a possible COVID-19 vaccine mandate for police officers — an idea backed by the city’s police commissioner but opposed by its largest police union. “We’re looking at all options,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said during his weekly appearance on Brian Lehrer’s WNYC radio show. “In the coming days I’ll speak about additional steps for different parts of the city, our workforce and beyond, different things we’re going to be looking at, different things we’re going to be doing,” de Blasio said.

  • Fort Worth police search for two North Beach Street barber shop burglary suspects

    The suspects stole $3,000 in cash and a firearm Monday morning.

  • Kaiser Permanente places over 2,000 unvaccinated workers on unpaid leave

    Kaiser Permanente placed over 2,000 unvaccinated workers who have not complied with the company's vaccine mandate on unpaid leave.

  • 'Evil Dead' star Bruce Campbell shares behind-the-scenes secrets from his 'no holds barred' horror classic

    The MVP of Horror explains Stephen King's key role in launching franchise and also reveals whether he'll appear in Sam Raimi's "Doctor Strange" sequel teasing, "Let's just say it would be nice to be in the finished version."

  • Ex-Army couple avoids more prison time in child abuse case

    A former Army major and his wife who prosecutors said routinely beat their young foster children and denied them food and water as punishment avoided more prison time Wednesday, the third sentencing in the long-running case after federal appeals courts struck down the first two for being too lenient. U.S. District Judge Katharine Hayden, the same jurist who presided over John and Carolyn Jackson's 2015 trial and sentenced them two previous times, concluded the day-long sentencing by reasoning that imposing more prison time “is more punishment than is necessary.” Carolyn Jackson, who has already served a 40-month prison term in two stretches, was sentenced Wednesday to time served and given an additional year of supervised release.

  • Hunter Biden sells five art pieces for $75,000 each in Los Angeles

    President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, has sold at least five prints of artwork to unspecified buyers for $75,000 each at his recent Los Angeles exhibition, raising concerns about purported art lovers purchasing access to the White House.

  • White House defends Justice Department dispatching FBI in school board protests

    The White House defended the Justice Department from complaints it was being politicized after Attorney General Merrick Garland escalated his federal agency's response to threats against public school officials and teachers.

  • SEC Chief to Wall Street: The Everything Crackdown Is Coming

    (Bloomberg) -- The joke in Washington is that Gary Gensler could inspire his own version of the game, “Drink Every Time...” Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Ro

  • Kieran Culkin opens up on sister Dakota's 2008 death: 'It's always going to be devastating'

    Kieran Culkin pressed that the death of Dakota – whose nickname was Cody – hit everyone in their family differently and they all were "torn up inside" while bereaving the accident.

  • Two wealthy parents convicted in first U.S. college admissions scandal trial

    BOSTON (Reuters) -Two wealthy fathers who were the first to face trial in the U.S. college admissions scandal were convicted on Friday of charges that they corruptly tried to buy their children's way into elite universities as phony athletic recruits. A federal jury in Boston found former casino executive Gamal Aziz and private equity firm founder John Wilson guilty on all charges they faced related to their payment of hundreds of thousands of dollars to secure admissions spots for their kids. The verdict followed 10-1/2 hours of jury deliberations and four weeks of trial in a case that exposed inequalities in higher education and the lengths wealthy parents would go to secure spots for their children at top schools.

  • Small businesses are being hurt by lack of affordable child care: RPT

    Rhett Buttle, Senior Advisor for Small Business for America’s Future, joins&nbsp;Yahoo Finance to discuss the ways lack of quality child care is impacting small businesses.

  • Suspected school shooter bullied for being wealthy, family says

    The suspect of a high school shooting in Arlington, Texas, that injured four was previously bullied because of his family’s wealth, a family spokeswoman said.

  • Missouri Mystery Over Missing Woman in a Cage Takes a New Bizarre Twist

    Dallas County Sheriff's OfficeA bizarre saga in Missouri involving a missing woman who was seen being held captive in a cage has taken a baffling turn as the house where she was apparently kept burned to the ground—immediately after authorities discovered it had been boobytrapped.The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said the fire at the home in Windyville, an unincorporated Ozarks community about 160 miles from Kansas City, occurred Monday night, according to the Springfield News-Leader. That’s mo

  • 90 Day Fiancé 's Geoffrey Paschel Found Guilty of Kidnapping and Domestic Assault

    90 Day Fiancé franchise alum Geoffrey Paschel has been found guilty of kidnapping, domestic assault and other charges stemming from a confrontation with an ex.

  • Zodiac Killer, Long-Sought Bay Area Serial Murderer, Identified By Cold-Case Task Force

    A cold-case task force led by former FBI agents and retired law enforcement officials claims they have finally uncovered the identity of the mysterious Zodiac Killer. The arch criminal terrorized Northern California in the late 1960s in a series of random murders, but grew in notoriety because of his cryptic notes to authorities and media. […]