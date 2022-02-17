Kansas City man charged in shooting that left two injured, one dead in Westport

A Kansas City man faces 11 felonies in connection with a shooting that left two people wounded and a third dead in December.

Kershmire Ralls, 21, was charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, five counts of armed criminal action, two counts of discharging a firearm and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The triple shooting unfolded early Dec. 6 near Archibald Avenue and Broadway Boulevard in Westport.

Kansas City police found Jabraughn James behind 4125 Broadway Boulevard with gunshot injuries. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A second victim was located at Westport Road and Pennsylvania Ave. A third man was transported to an area hospital by private vehicle.

According to court records, video from the Westport area shows Ralls at a bar where he observed the three victims. After the trio left the bar, police allege Ralls waited in an alley and fired at them, striking all three.

Ralls was arrested Feb. 2 in Raytown. He declined to provide a statement to police.

Prosecutors have requested he be held without bond. Court records did not yet list a defense attorney for Ralls.