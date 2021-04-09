Kansas City man charged in shooting deaths of two people found slain in car April 1

Cortlynn Stark
·1 min read

Jackson County prosecutors have charged a Kansas City man in the April 1 shooting deaths of two people.

Michael L. Gilmore, 23, is charged with two counts of second degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in connection with the deaths of Mia Sheridan and Joshua Gilmore-Harris, both 22, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Kansas City police responded about 1:30 p.m. on April 1 to Walrond Avenue and East 68th Street where they found the victims in a vehicle that came to a stop against a rock wall.

Witnesses told officers Gilmore was recently with the victims and that Gilmore said he shot both victims after an argument about money in the vehicle, according to court documents.

Gilmore told police that he has known Gilmore-Harris for about 10 years and denied having been with the victims on the day they were killed, according to charging documents.

A Jackson County judge ordered a $500,000 bond.

