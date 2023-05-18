Kansas City man charged in shooting at Lee’s Summit park where three were wounded

A Kansas City man faces two felonies for his alleged role in a shootout in a Lee’s Summit park that left three wounded late Wednesday night.

Jackson County prosecutors on Thursday charged Antonio Harris, 25, with unlawful weapon use and armed criminal action. After his friend was shot, according to court documents, Harris allegedly fired a handgun in the crowded park as people ran for cover and there was “no immediate threat toward him.”

Around 10:30 p.m., Lee’s Summit police officers were called to Lea McKeighan Park 120 Northeast Chipman Road on a report of gunfire. One gunshot victim was seriously wounded there, and two others showed up at area hospitals. All suffered injuries described by police as not life-threatening.

Witnesses said they saw men with guns near a red Corvette right before the shooting started. One also saw an injured person being helped into the car before its driver sped off.

Meanwhile, other officers responded to St. Luke’s East Hospital where they spoke with Harris after finding his car in the emergency bay area. It had a bullet hole through the driver’s side door and apparent blood on the passenger floorboard, according to police.

Harris told them he did not witness the shooting and had driven his friend to the hospital for help, according to court documents.

Park surveillance videos reviewed by detectives showed Harris hanging out with other people near his car in the parking lot. At some point, one person began to follow three other men in the park.

One of those men turned, opened fire and shot the person following them.

Later in the video, Harris was seen helping the injured person to the passenger side of his Corvette. Around the same time, he allegedly handed what appeared to be a rifle to someone and drew his own handgun.

Authorities allege there was no threat present when Harris fired his gun because the other group had already run away. There were “still many people present and trying to exit the park” at the time he fired multiple shots, a Lee’s Summit detective wrote in charging documents.

Online court records did not list a defense attorney for Harris as of Thursday afternoon.

Prosecutors said Thursday that the shooting remained under investigation.

The Star’s Robert A. Cronkleton contributed to this report.