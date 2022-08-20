Kansas City man charged after a Thursday shooting at Blue Hills Park leaves one man dead

A 59-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in a fatal Blue Hills Park shooting that left one man dead on Thursday evening.

Timothy Green, 59, is facing charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action in Jackson County Circuit Court, said Michael Mansur, a spokesman for the prosecutor’s office.

The shooting unfolded shortly before 7 p.m. Officers responded to the area of 53rd Street and Brooklyn Avenue within one minute of the call being made over dispatch radio, according to Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

When police arrived, they discovered one man suffering from a gunshot wound within Blue Hills Park. After officers attempted life-saving measures, the man was declared dead at the scene and later identified as 57-year-old Leslie Taylor.

Witnesses at the scene said they heard Taylor and a man named Timothy Green arguing over money before the shooting. They also told police Taylor was not known to carry a gun.

During the police investigation, officers located Green at his residence and observed apparent blood stains on his shirt, shorts and shoes, according to court documents.

When police questioned the 59-year-old, he said Taylor had been harassing him for weeks.

Prosecutors requested Green be held on $250,000 bond.