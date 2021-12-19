Kansas City man convicted of illegally selling guns, including ones tied to shootings

A Kansas City man will soon be sent to federal prison after being convicted in the illegal sales of 15 guns, including some that have been tied to shootings, according to federal prosecutors.

Mickael Oliver, 27, faces at least seven years in prison after he was convicted of selling stolen firearms and selling a firearm to a convicted felon, among other counts, according to prosecutors in the Western District of Missouri.

Detectives began investigating Oliver when he was 22, after 3-year-old Marcus Haislip III was shot and killed in May 2017 near East 54th Street and Park Avenue, according to court records. Witnesses said the suspect possibly “came from and fled into” Oliver’s nearby residence.

Police interviewed Oliver, but they said his statement “lacked any substance to identify the shooter or procure charges.”

Earlier this year, Jackson County prosecutors charged another man, Derrick Wren Jr., 28, with second-degree murder in the toddler’s killing.

In 2017, The Star reported that Oliver’s house had been tied to a “staggering amount” of violence, including the death of a man who was fatally shot in the driveway. A prosecutor once called Oliver’s potential risk to public safety “off the chart.”

Oliver’s conviction this month stems from the illegal sales of guns to, and the robbery of, a confidential source who had been cooperating with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Prosecutors said four of the guns sold by Oliver or his associates were stolen. Three other metro-area residents were charged in the case, two of whom have been sentenced from five to six years in prison.

Some of the guns have been connected to local shootings, though no charges have been filed, prosecutors said.