Kansas City man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in shooting that killed teen

A Kansas City man was convicted Wednesday of involuntary manslaughter in a shooting that killed a teenager in 2019.

A jury found Tracy D. French, 28, guilty of involuntary manslaughter as well as two counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Officers responded to the shooting April 5, 2019, near 63rd and The Paseo. Police said a vehicle came under gunfire and crashed into the side of a thrift store in the 1300 block of East 63rd Street.

Officers found Deontae Campbell, 17, who had been shot in the head. He died the next day at an area hospital.

A 17-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries in the wreck. The passenger told police they had just left the Landing Mall area when the defendant began shooting at their car. Campbell lost control of the vehicle and they crashed into the building.

French was originally charged with second-degree murder, but convicted on the lesser involuntary manslaughter charge.

A sentencing date has not been set.