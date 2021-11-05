Kansas City man convicted of manslaughter in April 2020 shooting of 18-year-old

A Jackson County jury convicted a Kansas City man on Friday for an April 2020 fatal shooting.

Caylon Dudley, 26, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action for fatally shooting Damen Taylor, 18, on April 1, 2020.

When Kansas City police responded to the shooting in the 3400 block of East 39th Street, Taylor had already been transported to the hospital by family members. Dudley and Taylor had been fighting before the shooting occurred, numerous witnesses told officers.

Dudley said he and Taylor started fighting and he pulled the weapon when Taylor started hitting Dudley’s brother, according to Jackson County prosecutors.

Gregory Watt, who represented Dudley, did not respond to a request for comment.

A Jackson County judge will sentence Dudley at a future hearing.