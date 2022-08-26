Kansas City man convicted of murder in shooting in parking lot of Northland Price Chopper

A 22-year-old Kansas City man was found guilty of second-degree murder Thursday in the killing of Trinton Phillips during a drug deal in the parking lot of a Northland grocery store, according to a news release from the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Clay County jury also found Blade Elliott guilty of attempted first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action in Phillips’ death.

The fatal shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. June 8, 2020, in the parking lot of the Cosentino’s Price Chopper at 9717 N. Ash Avenue. Arriving officers found Phillips inside a Kia Spectra. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video showed two Cosentino’s employees walking near the car collecting shopping carts and then both running away at the time of the shooting, according to court documents.

Investigators determined Phillips set up a meeting with Elliott for the sale of marijuana. When they met at the parking lot, Elliot got into the Kia and reached for a bag of marijuana near Phillips. When Phillips tried to stop him, Elliot shot Phillips four times and fled.

According to court records, detectives were able to identify Elliot as the killer through messages he had with Phillips to set up the marijuana sale. The last viewed Snapchat message on Phillips’ cellphone was from a person using the name “itstheblade.”

Police also received a tip that a person named Blade may have been involved in the homicide. Detectives determined Blade’s last name was Elliott, according to court records.

Police searched Elliott’s home and found a handgun and ammunition. Ballistic tests determined shell casings found at the crime scene were fired in the handgun found at Elliott’s home.

Jurors recommended Elliott serve 30 years in prison for the murder conviction, 20 years for one count of armed criminal action, 10 years for the attempted first-degree robbery and seven years for the other armed criminal action, according to the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 10.