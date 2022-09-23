Kansas City man convicted of murder in West Side shooting that killed two: Prosecutors

A 34-year-old Kansas City man has been found guilty, by a Jackson County jury, of murder in the killing of his girlfriend after she and her son were both shot to death inside their West Side residence 19 months ago.

Dmarius M. Bozeman stood trial for one count of second-degree murder and seven other felony charges, including three counts of armed criminal action, stemming from the killing of Khasheme Strother, 35, who died alongside the eldest of her five children, Raymon Hill.

Jurors delivered the verdict Thursday, finding Bozeman guilty on all counts, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Strother and Hill were shot to death on Feb. 17, 2021 inside their townhouse in the 1900 block of West Pennway Terrace in Kansas City’s Westside North neighborhood. Police officers were summoned there by a 911 call that Bozeman made in which he admitted to shooting both, according to court records.

Bozeman was shot in the leg when police found him. During an interview with detectives, he allegedly said he fired two warning shots after a fight with his girlfriend and then saw she was wounded. Bozeman said Hill then came into the house and shot at him, and he returned fire in self-defense.

Three of Strother’s children were inside the home at the time. They told police Bozeman had been in a physical fight with their mother right before the shooting unfolded, and described a history of domestic abuse.

A sentencing hearing for Bozeman had yet to be scheduled as of Friday.