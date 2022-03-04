Kansas City man convicted of murdering the mother of his children: prosecutors

A Kansas City man has been convicted in the shooting death of 47-year-old Donna McKeown following a jury trial that concluded Thursday.

Damon Kerr, 46, was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in Jackson County Circuit Court. The trial came three years after Kerr was first charged with the crime.

Prosecutors said Kerr shot McKeown, the mother of their three children, as she was inside a vehicle parked outside of his residence in the 3400 block of East 54th Street.

According to court records, police were called out to the home around 6 a.m. on a reported shooting. McKeown was found slumped over in the front passenger seat, a gunshot wound to her neck, still buckled in.

Kerr initially told police he was inside the house when he heard a gunshot coming from outside. He said McKeown was angry with him for arriving home around 2:30 a.m. and had left for a while before returning, according to court records.

Kerr allowed police to search his cellphone. Among the records allegedly found on the phone and presented as evidence was a Google search for how to remove gunshot residue from one’s hands.