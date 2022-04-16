Kansas City man dies at hospital after he was shot outside gas station on East Gregory

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man outside of a gas station on East Gregory Boulevard.

Police were called to the scene around 5 p.m. on Friday and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds near the 3800 block of East Gregory.

The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

It was the 42nd homicide in Kansas City this year.

If you have any information, detectives request you call 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.