Kansas City man faces murder charge in fatal Plaza hotel shooting

A 35-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting Tuesday inside a Kansas City hotel on the Country Club Plaza, prosecutors said.

Derell E. Thompson, of Kansas City, was also charged with armed criminal action in the killing of Darron Mitchem, who was shot at about 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Sheraton Suites County Club Plaza in the 700 block of West 47th Street.

Thompson allegedly told police that he had shot the victim as they were getting onto a hotel elevator. Much of the shooting was captured on video, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

When they arrived, officers found Mitchem suffering from gunshot wounds in the lobby, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and later died.

Witnesses gave officers a description of a suspect, who they said fled after the shooting, Foreman said. Police then took a suspect into custody a short distance from the hotel based on the description. Officers were also told the shooting seemed to stem from a dispute between the suspect and the victim.

“Multiple lives are affected today, destroyed today,” Foreman said Tuesday. “Everyone who’s a victim has someone who cares about them, and those are the worst notifications to have to make.”

The killing marked the 76th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. There had been 95 homicides by this time last year, which was the deadliest in the city’s history with 182 homicides.

