Kansas City man faces murder charges in fatal shooting at QuikTrip in Riverside

Platte County prosecutors have charged a 50-year-old man in the shooting death of another man that occurred outside of a convenience store in Riverside on Saturday.

Daniel H. Kelati of Kansas City faces second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges in the killing of Tariku Fite, who was found near a gas pump at the QuikTrip located in the 4600 block of NW Gateway Avenue.

According to court records, Riverside police were called to the store just after 12:30 p.m on Saturday. Arriving officers found Fite sprawled on the pavement with a gunshot wound to the head. Fite was pronounced dead at the scene, Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd said in a press release.

Zahnd alleged in court records, Kelati approached an officer at the scene and said,“Officer, I am the one, I kill him.” The officer asked what happened and Kelati replied: “he follow me, I am the one, I kill him.”

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Kelati’s vehicle and found a handgun on the driver’s seat. Investigators also found a single spent bullet casing near where Fite was shot. Ammunition in the gun allegedly was the same type as the spent passing, Zahnd said.

Kelati allegedly called 911 and told a Kansas City police dispatcher and said that he had killed a man who had been following him.

Police arrested Kelati at the scene. Investigators obtained surveillance video that captured the shooting.

A witness later told investigators that Kelati and Fite knew one another and had worked for the same trucking company.

Kelati is being held without bond in the Platte County Detention Center.