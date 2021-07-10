Kansas City man found guilty of shooting at wife who crashed into his Harley-Davidson

Bill Lukitsch
·2 min read

A Kansas City man has been found guilty of firing a dozen gunshots at his wife after she damaged his Harley-Davidson motorcycle with their pickup truck.

Jeffrey E. Morgan, 43, was charged with armed criminal action, shooting at a motor vehicle and illegal firearm possession. A Jackson County jury on Friday issued a guilty verdict on all three felony counts.

According to court records, Morgan told investigators he was speaking with three women in a parked car outside the 7-Eleven in the 10600 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard when his wife showed up in the blue pickup.

Morgan got off of his motorcycle and was standing beside the pickup’s driver-side window when she drove forward and knocked over the Harley. He told police she looked at him and smiled before backing off the bike.

As she was driving away, Morgan drew a handgun from his waistband and fired at least a dozen shots, according to surveillance tapes reviewed by investigators. Morgan was then seen leaving the scene on the Harley.

Two bullets struck the truck. Twelve bullet casings were recovered.

Morgan’s wife reported the crime. She told officers she could not see him shooting as she was driving away. But she told them she heard the sound of the gunfire and knew Morgan always carried a gun, court records said.

Officers searched Morgan’s home. They found handgun magazines and hundreds of live bullets for different firearms in the master bedroom. In the garage, there was a black and chrome Harley with damage on its right side.

Morgan was convicted of felony-level drug trafficking and possession of marijuana in 2005, court records showed. His criminal history barred him from legally possessing a gun.

Morgan told investigators at the time that he was defending himself, according to court records.

Morgan is scheduled to be sentenced in September, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office. He faces a mandatory sentence of at least 15 years in prison, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Harley-Davidson's latest LiveWire electric motorcycle is more affordable

    The first electric motorcycle from the company's LiveWire brand is here.

  • Woman accused of racism, punching 6-year-old Asian boy in the neck in Las Vegas

    A woman has been accused of punching a 6-year-old Asian boy while hurling racial slurs at him and his mother in Las Vegas this week. What you need to know: The incident occurred at The Shops at Crystals, an upscale shopping mall located in the CityCenter complex. Tiktok user @uhmmajo managed to film part of the alleged attack, which shows the woman having an unhinged meltdown.

  • Victims in Golf Course Triple-Murder Were Bound With Tape, Police Say

    Cobb County Jail/GoFundMeTwo of the victims of a triple homicide at an Atlanta-area golf course over the July 4 weekend were found bound with tape, according to an arrest warrant. Paul Pierson, 76, and Henry Valdez, 46, had their hands, legs, and mouths bound when police found their bodies in the bed of a pickup truck parked near the 10th hole of the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Georgia, last Saturday. The body of 46-year-old golf pro Gene Siller was also found near the truck. Police have

  • A mom missed her flight at the Orlando airport. Then came the meltdown, video shows

    A mother traveling with her kids was caught on video having a meltdown at Orlando International Airport.

  • $1.19 billion worth of marijuana seized in California

    The operation is the largest marijuana eradication of illegal cultivations in the history of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, officials said.

  • Dramatic Police Video Shows Moment A 6-Year-Old Child Was Rescued From A Kidnapper In Kentucky

    Dramatic video released by authorities in Kentucky shows the moment that a police officer rescued a 6-year-old girl who had been kidnapped while riding her bike in Louisville last week. Robby Wildt, 40, was driving near Valley Station Road in Louisville when he allegedly took the 6-year-old girl who was riding a bike, according to an arrest citation viewed by local station WDRB. Witnesses said that they watched the abduction take place and called the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department, wh

  • Video: Police rescue girl snatched from bike

    Authorities say a Kentucky girl who was snatched from her bicycle by a stranger was found quickly, returned to her family and a suspect was charged with kidnapping thanks to the quick actions of neighbors and police. (July 8)

  • Kyle Rittenhouse's Lawyer Claims He Opened Fire At BLM Protest Because Victim Was Convicted Sex Offender

    A lawyer for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager accused of fatally shooting two demonstrators and wounding another at a Black Lives Matter protest last summer, claimed this week that he'd gunned down one victim because he was a sex offender. According to a motion filed in court Thursday, Rittenhouse’s legal team is arguing that the teen opened fire on Jospeh Rosenbaum in Kenosha because the man wasn’t legally able to own his own gun, due to his criminal history. “As a convicted felon and sex offende

  • Baltimore Cop Stashed 15-Year-Old Stepson’s Body in Wall: Prosecutor

    GettyA Baltimore police officer is facing charges after prosecutors say the body of his teenage stepson was found “secreted” in a wall in his home and he tried to steal a fellow officer’s gun as authorities made the grisly discovery.The chaotic chain of events kicked off on Tuesday, when prosecutors say Anne Arundel County police officers went to the home of Baltimore police officer Eric G. Banks Jr. to inquire about the whereabouts of his 15-year-old stepson, Dasan Jones. After first claiming t

  • A Man Will Serve 5 Years In Prison For A Hate Crime Attack On A Black Teen With A Bike Lock

    Lee Mouat, 43, pleaded guilty to attacking a Black teen in the face with a bike lock, knocking out several of his teeth, while yelling racial slurs.View Entire Post ›

  • Store clerk guns down shoplifter over four packs of Red Bull, Indiana cops say

    The store clerk has been charged with murder.

  • Suspect with bodies in truck during killing of Georgia golf pro is arrested, police say

    A suspect was arrested in the shooting death of a Georgia golf pro, who is believed to have stumbled on a crime at a country club, police say.

  • 'Stranger danger is real': Video shows police rescuing 6-year-old girl from kidnapper

    A 6-year-old girl was taken from the side of a road in Louisville. A neighbor called 911 and police were able to rescue her.

  • Man was unarmed and asleep when St. Louis police raided his home and shot him 9 times, lawsuit says

    Don Clark Sr.'s family say St. Louis police lied to obtain a "no-knock" search warrant that led to a fatal raid on his home in 2017.

  • Avenatti Cries as He’s Sentenced to Prison for ‘Outrageous’ Extortion Scheme

    Drew Angerer/Getty ImagesDisgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti, who skyrocketed to fame for representing adult film star Stormy Daniels in her hush money suit against former President Donald Trump, was sentenced Thursday to two-and-a-half years in prison for trying to extort Nike for millions of dollars.Avenatti cried in court as he gave a short speech, thanking his family and admitting that, “I and I alone have destroyed my career, my relationships, my life, and there is no doubt that I deserve to

  • Woman refused to wear a mask on Florida flight — then she spit on passengers, crew says

    A Sarasota woman was escorted off a plane at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, and taken into custody at the Lee County Jail on Wednesday morning.

  • Victims of California synagogue shooting can sue gunmaker

    A California judge decided victims of the 2019 synagogue shooting near San Diego that killed one worshiper and wounded three can sue the manufacturer of the semiautomatic rifle and the gun shop that sold it to the teenage gunman, according to a newspaper report. Superior Court Judge Kenneth Medel said Wednesday that victims and families in the Poway, California, synagogue shooting have adequately alleged that Smith & Wesson, the nation’s largest gunmaker, knew its AR-15-style rifle could be easily modified into a machine-gun-like or an assault weapon in violation of state law.

  • Man arrested for rifle at Chicago hotel makes bond, proposes

    An Iowa man who was in custody in Chicago after police found a rifle with a laser sight in a hotel room that overlooks a Lake Michigan beach during the July Fourth weekend made bond and then proposed to his girlfriend upon his release. Authorities say a member of the cleaning staff at the W Hotel told police on Sunday they observed the rifle, a handgun and ammunition in the room held by Keegan Casteel, 32. The window had a view of Ohio Street Beach and Navy Pier, a major tourist attraction.

  • SC officer fired after body cam video shows confrontation

    A South Carolina police department on Thursday announced the firing of an officer involved in the arrests of two brothers last month that prompted several days of protests after Facebook video showed police wrestling and throwing punches at the men. Jonathan Moreno, the now-fired investigator with the Rock Hill Police Department, also has been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, Solicitor Kevin Brackett said at a news conference. Police said the driver tried to run when officers removed his handcuffs so he could take off some jewelry, and his brother bumped officers and refused to move back when ordered.

  • NJ man arrested for racist confrontation being investigated for past racist incidents: report

    This week, Edward Cagney Mathews went viral for all the wrong reasons after being caught on video going on a six-minute racist tirade against his neighbors. The prior allegations against him include a 2016 confrontation with a Black woman named Jazmyn Jene.