Kansas City man found guilty of six felonies, including statutory rape of 14-year-old

A Jackson County jury found a 63-year-old man guilty of six felony sex crimes involving a then-14-year-old in Kansas City between 2015 and 2017.

Robert J. Warren, of Kansas City, was convicted of first-degree statutory rape, second-degree statutory rape, sexual misconduct involving a child, two counts of child molestation and the enticement of a child, Jackson County prosecutors announced Thursday night.

The case was investigated by Kansas City police. It began on Aug. 2, 2017 after police officers were sent to speak with the 14-year-old and family regarding allegations of sexual misconduct that occurred over the course of the previous two years.

According to court documents, the teenager described in graphic detail Warren’s assaults on the occasions when they were alone together. Some were reported to have occurred in the front room of the teenager’s grandmother’s house and another in a parking lot for semi-trucks, according to court records.

On one occasion, the teenager recalled in an interview with social workers, Warren offered money “to keep quiet.” On another, the teenager used a cell phone camera to photograph Warren as he was exposing himself.

Other witnesses told police they took the steps to file a report after seeing the pictures.

At the time charges were filed, roughly 5 months after the report was made, KCPD detectives said they had tried to obtain a statement from Warren about the allegations several times but were unsuccessful in contacting him.

Warren has been held in the Jackson County jail since his arrest in 2018. He is scheduled to be sentenced before Judge Bryan E. Round on April 27.