Kansas City man found guilty of murder in death of Olathe woman he allegedly stalked

A 44-year-old Kansas City man has been found guilty of premeditated first-degree murder in the 2020 killing of 42-year-old Jessica L. Smith in her Olathe home, according to court documents.

The Johnson County jury also found Clyde James Barnes Jr. guilty of aggravated burglary, unlawful tampering with electronic monitoring, criminal threat and violation of a protection order.

At the time of the killing, Barnes was out of jail on bond for a stalking charge involving Smith, according to court documents. That charge was later dismissed.

Sentencing in the case has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Oct. 13.

Officers responding to a reported burglary early July 5, 2020, found Smith dead inside a home in the 800 block of N. Hamilton Street in Olathe, police said at the time. Barnes was arrested hours later.

Barnes’ attorney was not immediately available for comment Wednesday morning.