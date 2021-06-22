Kansas City man gets 15 years for gun, drug charges, federal prosecutors say

A Kansas City man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of illegal gun possession and drug trafficking.

Marck E. Fristoe, 28, pleaded guilty last year to being a felon with a firearm and drug possession with the intent to distribute, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri. He was arrested in April 2019 following a high-speed pursuit after which officers found 10 baggies containing cocaine, 85 bullets, two digital scales, a pipe and a loaded pistol.

The federal case also raised several previous shootings Fristoe was connected to based on the guns authorities found him with.

Using ballistics technology, investigators linked the gun to two shootings that occurred in the Kansas City area during March 2019.

One incident involved at least nine shots fired into an occupied home on March 27. The other was a March 30 shooting involving cars in a roadway near 13th Street and Quindaro Boulevard in Kansas City, Kansas, where at least 12 shots were fired.

Fristoe admitted in federal court to having a different handgun that was connected to another shooting in August 2018. In that incident, a house was shot up by at least four bullets while several people, including four children, were inside.

Fristoe had an earlier felony conviction for aggravated battery for shooting into an occupied car, the prosecutor’s office said. That rendered him unable to legally possess a gun and led to the related federal charges.