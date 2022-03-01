Kansas City man gets 9 years in prison for illegal firearm possession: prosecutors

A Kansas City man has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to two felony gun charges.

Zechariah Stewart, 24, was assigned the sentence following a hearing Tuesday in the Western District of Missouri. He pleaded guilty in January to two counts of illegally possessing firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon.

According to prosecutors, Stewart was arrested on Oct. 11, 2019 following a high-speed chase with police that involved erratic driving and a crash. Stewart, a passenger of the vehicle, was arrested with a Glock 9mm pistol that was loaded with an extended magazine, prosecutors said.

Stewart faced an additional gun charge related to an earlier contact with law enforcement that occurred four months prior, according to court records. He was found to be in possession of a stolen Glock .40 loaded with 22 rounds in an extended clip, according to court records.

Prosecutors allege Stewart was involved in at least two shootings prior to his arrest. He was wounded during a gunfight outside a Raytown tobacco shop during which one person was killed, prosecutors said. A 45.-caliber pistol allegedly belonging to Stewart was discovered in the laundry basket of a nearby laundromat.

According to court records, Stewart had previously been convicted of three felonies in Jackson County. Those previous convictions barred him from possessing firearms or ammunition under federal law.