Kansas City man gets life in prison for stabbing father to death: prosecutors

A Kansas City man convicted of stabbing his father to death three years ago was sentenced Thursday to a term of life in prison, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Curtis V. Lee, 43, was found guilty by a jury in April on charges of first degree murder and armed criminal action, court records show. He received a life sentence for the murder conviction plus 15 years for armed criminal action, prosecutors said.

Lee was arrested by Independence police in the early hours of April 18, 2018 in the 3500 block of South Lynn Court after officers responded to a residence and found Charles and Clyde Burton — Lee’s uncle and father — stabbed to death.

Responding officers found a knife with dried blood in the living room of the home.

In an interview with police, Lee said his father had stabbed his uncle to death. Lee pulled out the knife and shared a cigarette with his father after the killing, and his father allegedly told Lee: “It’s going to be you or me.”

That’s when Lee grabbed the knife on the bed and stabbed his father to death, according to court records.

In April, the jury recommended Lee be sentenced to life without parole plus 15 years for the armed criminal action conviction.