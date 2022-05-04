Kansas City man gets life in prison for setting woman on fire in North Kansas City

A Kansas City man convicted of following a North Kansas City woman home from her workplace and setting her on fire with gasoline has been sentenced to life in prison, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Tyrieke R. Robinson, 26, was found guilty in February of first-degree aggravated assault and armed criminal action following a jury trial. He was accused of severely injuring a woman outside her home in an apparent targeted attack.

During a sentencing hearing Wednesday in Clay County Circuit Court, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson asked Judge Judge Shane T. Alexander to give Robinson the maximum sentence. He said the trauma and injuries the victim experienced resulted in a “life sentence for her” and that Robinson “also deserves a life sentence for his actions,” according to a news release from the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office.

The assault of the woman unfolded on Jan. 31, 2021. Police, fire and emergency medical personnel responded to the intersection of 23rd Street and Swift Avenue in North Kansas City after receiving reports of a woman on fire. She was taken by ambulance to the hospital with severe burns, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Robinson was still near the scene when police arrived and was arrested.

During an interview with investigators, Robinson allegedly admitted that he had gone to a gas station and pumped fuel into an empty bottle and then waited for the victim to leave work. He then followed her to her residence and dumped the gasoline on her before lighting the fire, prosecutors said.