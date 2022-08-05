FBI task force arrests ‘person of interest’ in Overland Park gas station killing

A Kansas City man has been taken into custody as a “person of interest” in the killing of 26-year-old Shaquille J. Jackson at an Overland Park gas station over the weekend, a police spokesman said Friday.

The FBI Fugitive Task Force assisted in taking the person of interest into custody, who was being held in the Jackson County jail awaiting extradition back to Kansas, said Officer John Lacy, a spokesman for the Overland Park Police Department.

The case has been forwarded to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office for a decision on charges, Lacy said.

Jackson, also from Kansas City, was shot about 4:20 p.m. Sunday at the BP gas station at the corner of Antioch Road and College Boulevard. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his wounds.

The killing is Overland Park’s fifth homicide of the year, according to data tracked by The Star. Last year, the city had one homicide.