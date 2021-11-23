Kansas City man identified as homicide victim found dead inside Northland home

Police have identified the man whose body was found inside a home in Kansas City’s Northland as 65-year-old Carlyle Williams, a police spokeswoman said Tuesday.

Police found Williams’ body about 11:30 a.m. Monday inside a residence near Northeast 49th Street and North Euclid Avenue while conducting a welfare check, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Police had received a call asking them to check on Williams because he had not been showing up for work. Once officers made it inside the home, they found Williams unresponsive. Emergency medical workers pronounced him dead at the home.

Initially, police investigated his death as suspicious and later said the death was being investigated as a homicide. The circumstances of his death, including injuries and cause, were not available.

The killing marks Kansas City’s 136th homicide of 2021, according to data maintained by The Star. There were 182 killings all of last year, the deadliest in the city’s history.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.