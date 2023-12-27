Kansas City man killed in I-35 crash north of Ames blamed on slippery road conditions

Road conditions turned deadly Tuesday when a car lost control on the interstate 30 minutes north of Ames.

A vehicle traveling north over a bridge on I-35 in Ellsworth around 5:23 p.m. lost control because of slippery road conditions, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The car rolled into a ditch and ejected 42-year-old Jose Roger Rivera Vasquez of Kansas City, Missouri. Vasquez was in the back seat and not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A hazardous weather outlook is in place for central Iowa this week, outlining the possibility of low visibility Wednesday and slushy surfaces on grassy and elevated roads.

Snowy conditions are likely to continue through Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a 60% chance of snow Wednesday before the afternoon and a slight chance before 7 p.m. Less than one inch is possible, with a high temperature of around 32.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected Thursday, with and a high near 37. The rest of the week will be sunny.

The Iowa State Patrol strongly recommends all people in vehicles wear seatbelts.

Noelle Alviz-Gransee is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Follow her on Twitter@NoelleHannika or email her at NAlvizGransee@registermedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Kansas City man killed in crash on a slippery I-35 bridge north of Ames