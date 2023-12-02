Kansas City man killed 50-year-old after getting note to move out, authorities allege

Jackson County prosecutors have charged a Kansas City man with murder for allegedly shooting a 50-year-old man to death in their home Thursday afternoon.

Gregory J. Foster, 29, is accused of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of John M. Buckley inside his residence in the Mission Lake neighborhood.

Foster was being held in the Jackson County jail as of Friday after he was arrested roughly a mile away from the scene of the killing.

Foster and Buckley lived together in the home near 117th Street and Troost Avenue where Buckley was found, according to a probable-cause affidavit prepared by a Kansas City police detective. Further detail of their association was redacted from publicly available court documents on Friday.

On Thursday, around 3 p.m., officers were dispatched to the home after a person, later identified by authorities as Foster, called 911 saying Buckley had been shot and the back door had been left open for them.

Police and emergency medical services responded to the house and found Buckley in the basement, shot to death, with a towel covering his face.

Foster remained on the phone with emergency dispatchers, threatening to commit suicide, and was tracked to the 400 block of East Red Bridge Road, the affidavit says. He was arrested without incident and a 9mm handgun was discovered in his waistband.

During an interview with detectives, Foster said he awoke around noon to a note from Buckley. Foster said the note instructed him to move out within three days.

He said he had been dealing with depression and planned to kill himself that day. After seeing the note, he said he went downstairs to the basement and shot Buckley while Buckley was sitting on the couch watching TV, according to the affidavit.

After the shooting, Foster said he drove to QuikTrip to buy his last meal because he was going to kill himself, the affidavit says. He said he returned home and called 911 before leaving again.

Online court records did not list a defense attorney representing Foster in the case as of Friday.