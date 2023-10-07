Kansas City man killed in business near downtown, police report

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was shot and killed inside a business in Kansas City, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Just after 12 p.m. on Saturday, KCPD was called to a shooting inside a business near Independence Avenue and Montgall Avenue, located northeast of downtown Kansas City.

Shortly after the police arrived, they found the victim dead and arrested a potential suspect. The shooter has been identified as a man and was taken in for more questions.

Both the victim and suspect were in a business when they got into the altercation that led to a gun being fired and a man losing his life.

Police said they are not currently looking for any more suspects.

