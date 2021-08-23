68-year-old man reported missing has been found and is safe, Kansas City police say

Update: Michael O’Neil was found Monday afternoon and is safe, police say.

Police in Kansas City are asking for the public’s help in finding a 68-year-old man who was last seen Sunday morning and may be disoriented because of mental health issues.

Michael O’Neil, who stands about 5-foot-10 and weighs 170 pounds, was last known to be near his home in the 4300 block of Locust Street in the Southmoreland neighborhood, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

O’Neil, who has gray hair and glasses, was heading to church in the 3900 block of Harrison Street, but it is not known if he made it there, police said.

The department asked anyone who finds him to call 911 or the missing person’s unit at 816-234-5136.