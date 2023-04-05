Kansas City man missing 32 years found dead in burning car in southwest Missouri: Police

A Kansas City man who disappeared from his home and family roughly 32 years ago was identified as a 71-year-old whose body was found in a burning car in Lebanon, Missouri in March.

Stephen Winn, who resided with his wife and children in Kansas City until 1991, was identified through DNA testing, the Lebanon police said in a statement Tuesday. His death is believed to be self-inflicted, according to police.

Police in Lebanon, a city of about 15,000 residents roughly 176 miles southeast of Kansas City, began investigating after Winn was found dead March 19.

Firefighters were called to a reported vehicle burning in a parking lot. They came upon a 1979 Chrysler New Yorker that was burning. The fire was put out, Winn was found dead, and an autopsy was ordered to determine the cause and identify him.

Along with DNA evidence, investigators conducted interviews that led them to conclude Winn had assumed the identity of his former wife and later taken on another alias. It was not immediately clear why.

Police investigators also traced Winn to an address in Camdenton, Missouri, where documents were discovered that also led them to believe he died by suicide.

As of Tuesday, police said they continued to await the full results of the autopsy.