Kansas City man pleads guilty, sentenced to 17 years for killing mother of his children

A Kansas City man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting the mother of his children in June 2021 was sentenced Tuesday to 17 years in prison by a Jackson County judge.

Christopher Spears, 34, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the June 13 killing of Andrea Dean.

Police were dispatched to the 4300 block of East Linwood Boulevard where officers found three children in the house who told them their mom and dad had been arguing when Spears shot Dean, according to court records.

Spears had gone to a Kansas City fire station where he said he had killed the mother of his children and turned over a weapon.

He later told police he and Dean had been arguing about him being with another woman. They “tussled” over a gun and it went off, court documents said. Spears then shot her in the head, he told police.