Kansas City man pleads guilty to selling 14 kilos of meth, 30 guns to federal agent

A Kansas City man has pleaded guilty to federal charges related to a drug trafficking conspiracy during which he sold more than 14 kilograms of methamphetamine and 30 guns to an undercover federal agent.

Jose Alvarado, 28, admitted Thursday in federal court to participating in conspiracy to distribute meth and possession of a firearm in service of drug trafficking, two of the eight felonies he was originally charged with. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison without the possibility of parole, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri said in a statement.

Court records show an undercover agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives met with Alvarado on seven occasions between August and December of 2019. During that time, Alvarado was accused of selling nearly a kilogram of meth plus possessing a range of guns, including pistols, revolvers and automatic rifles.

In early December, a controlled purchase of a larger quantity was arranged in which Alvarado and his co-defendant allegedly delivered 14 kilograms of meth. Victor Gomez-Rendon, 30, also living in Kansas City, pleaded guilty to criminal charges on an earlier occasion and is awaiting sentencing, federal prosecutors said.

The drug trades were made in Alvarado’s residence in the 2600 block of Cypress in Kansas City’s East Community Team South neighborhood, court records show.