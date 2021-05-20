Kansas City man posing as Uber driver charged with attempted rape, prosecutors say

Bill Lukitsch
·2 min read

A Kansas City man has been criminally charged after he allegedly tried to rape a woman after picking her up from an area nightclub while posing as an Uber driver.

Joel L. Farris, 30, was charged Tuesday with a single felony after the Kansas City Police Department began investigating a reported sexual assault earlier this month near the city’s Hanover Place neighborhood. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has requested $150,000 bond.

Around 1:48 a.m. on May 2, the woman was leaving the nightclub in the 3800 block of Main Street when she approached a dark-colored sedan she believed was her Uber, court records said. Farris allegedly confirmed that he was her driver and she entered the car’s front passenger side.

As they were driving westbound on 39th Street a few minutes later, Farris allegedly began touching her on the thigh. She convinced him to pull over by telling him she was going to vomit, court records said, and then bolted out of the car.

She ran up a grassy hill while speaking to a friend on the phone. Farris caught up with her and grabbed her neck before wrestling her to the ground, court records said. As she screamed, he allegedly told her to “Shut up!” and “Be quiet!”

She struggled and yelled for help as she was pinned to the ground. Farris allegedly ran away.

Police tracked Farris using surveillance camera footage and the license plate of the sedan. The victim later identified him in a photo lineup, court records said.

In a statement Wednesday, KCPD advised residents to be cautious when using ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft. Several local criminal cases, including robbery and sexual assault, have been investigated by officers after victims mistakenly entered vehicles they did not order, the department said.

