Kansas City man sentenced to 13 years for fatal Midtown shooting

A 63-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years in prison for fatally shooting another man he encountered when a traffic cone was thrown at his SUV in Kansas City’s Midtown.

Andrew Harold Bostic, of Kansas City, was handed the sentence during a hearing Tuesday in Jackson County Court. He was convicted in October of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Patrick D. George, 42, in the early hours of Nov. 30, 2022.

Police officers discovered George’s body near Armour and Broadway boulevards when a passerby reported seeing him on the sidewalk around 5 a.m. He appeared to have been shot in the neck, according to court documents.

Detectives reviewed surveillance camera footage in which George is seen throwing a traffic cone at a passing SUV. The vehicle circled around and went in George’s direction before leaving the area, according to court documents.

The investigation led police to an apartment complex parking lot, where the SUV was found. Bostic approached police while the vehicle was being towed and agreed to speak with detectives.

According to court documents, Bostic said he had been searching for a place to eat around 4 a.m. when something struck his car. He said he turned around to confront the person and fired a “warning shot” because he feared the person was trying to get inside his vehicle.

Jackson County prosecutors accused Bostic of second-degree felony murder in George’s killing. A jury instead convicted him of involuntary manslaughter, unlawful weapon use and two counts of armed criminal action.