Kansas City man sentenced to 13 years in prison for shooting zTrip driver 26 times

A 21-year-old Kansas City man has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for shooting a zTrip driver 26 times during a robbery in December 2018, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas City.

U.S. District Judge Howard Sachs ordered Derron D. Nevels to serve the time without the chance for parole. Nevels pleaded guilty in August to one count of robbery and one count of discharging a firearm during a violent crime.

The shooting took place on the night of Dec. 4, 2018, when Nevels was picked up by the zTrip driver on Wabash Avenue and was driven to Benton Ave. Once at the drop-off location, both waited for another individual to bring the fare. But once the individual arrived, Nevels took out a rifle, pointed it at the driver’s head and demanded she give him “everything,” according to the news release.

The driver told Nevels they were being video recorded. He replied, “I don’t care. Give me everything.”

The driver then grabbed the rifle and a struggle ensued. The second individual began striking the driver in the face, back and back of the head. The driver released the rifle and Nevels shot her 26 times from close range. Nevels and the second individual ran from the scene.

Investigators obtained the phone number of the person who had ordered a ride from the driver that night and used cellphone records to identify Nevels.

Surveillance video from the zTrip vehicle also recorded the robbery.

On Dec. 10, 2018, officers spotted Nevels and two unknown people boarding a bus near Prospect Avenue and Swope Parkway. When they got off the bus downtown, officers moved in and arrested them.

Investigators found a .22-caliber rifle concealed in Nevels’ pant leg. The rifle was later identified as the one used during the robbery.

Two others, Bailee Anna Maria Prieto, 21, and Melani Yitzel Collazo Jimenez, 24, had previously pleaded guilty to being accessories after the fact. Prieto was sentenced to three years in prison on Nov. 23, 2021. Jimenez was sentenced to two years and six months in prison on Nov. 18, 2021.

The driver continues to suffer from her injuries, according to court documents.