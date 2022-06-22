Kansas City man sentenced to 20 years for shooting and killing woman riding ATV

A Kansas City man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for fatally shooting a woman riding an ATV in 2020, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday.

Glenn Darren Rucker, 39, faces two concurrent 20 year sentences after being convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

In July 2020, Kansas City police found 41-year-old Sharon Heifner-Douglas shot multiple times and lying in the road near East Red Bridge Road and Bennington Avenue, according to court records. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that Heifner-Douglas was riding down East Red Bridge Road on an ATV when an SUV pulled up and fired shots at her. Witnesses said they did not hear or see any conflict between anyone in the vehicle and the victim.

Officers issued an internal bulletin about the SUV and saw a vehicle matching the description five days later at a car wash at 43rd Street and Prospect Ave. Rucker was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant. Police found a handgun in the vehicle and matched it to shell casings found at the homicide scene.

Detectives also learned Rucker called police the night of the shooting and said he shot a woman on a four-wheeler, prosecutors said.