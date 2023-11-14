Kansas City man sentenced for 2022 Caldwell County murder of 96-year-old woman

KINGSTON, Mo. — A 28-year-old Kansas City man is sentenced for the May 2022 murder of 96-year-old Lorene Fickess in Caldwell County, Missouri.

Caldwell County Judge Brent Elliott sentenced Harold Edwards to a life sentence for second-degree murder and 21 years for three counts of possession of child pornography. The sentences are set to run consecutively.

At least three dead, multiple hurt in fiery I-70 crash involving bus and semi

In Missouri, a life sentence is defined as 30 years unless the charge is first-degree murder.

Edwards was given credit for 522 days in jail.

Court documents show Edwards Jr. set fire to a house in Polo, Missouri, killing Fickess.

Fire crews responded to three house fires along SW State Route D on May 10, 2022 and believe all three were intentionally set. The deadly arson was the first of three he was originally charged with setting. The other two homes were vacant.

Investigators arrested Edwards in June of 2022. Court documents show investigators proved Edwards was in the area during the fires using information from his cell phone.

Suspect charged in 2022 southeast Kansas City killing of woman

Police say that surveillance images captured by cameras at a school show a black SUV they were able to track back to Edwards.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.