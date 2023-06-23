Kansas City man sentenced to 29 years in prison in fatal shooting of father of two

A 24-year-old Kansas City man was sentenced to 29 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a father of two in March 2022, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced Gerald R. Robinson II to 26 years on a second-degree murder charge and three years on an armed criminal action charge.

Robinson pleaded guilty in April in the killing of 33-year-old Anthony Villarreal on March 25. Officers found Villarreal suffering from several gunshot wounds in a grassy area just off the corner of 24th Street and Quincy Avenue. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to court documents, surveillance cameras captured much of the shooting on video, which showed Villarreal walking near the 2400 block of Denver Avenue. As a sedan rolled past, he started to run.

In the video, the car is seen making a U-turn. A man exits the car and chases after Villarreal. After hopping a fence, the man shoots Villarreal several times.

Using the license plate captured on the video, police matched the car to one registered to Robinson, according to court documents. Police found the car in an alley near where Robinson was living.

While searching the car, they found clothing that appeared to match what the man in the video was wearing at the time of the shooting, as well as mail and ID belonging to Robinson, according to court records.