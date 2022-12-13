Kansas City man sentenced to 30 years in West Side shooting that killed mother, son

A 34-year-old Kansas City man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a February 2021 shooting that left his girlfriend and her adult son dead in their West Side townhome.

Dmarius Bozeman was handed the sentence Friday during a hearing in Jackson County Circuit Court. In September, Bozeman was convicted during a jury trial of eight felonies, including second-degree murder for the killing of Khasheme Strother, 35, who died alongside the eldest of her five children, Raymon Hill, 19.

On Feb. 17, 2021, Kansas City police officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of West Pennway Terrace after Bozeman called 911 to report a shooting there. During the call, Bozeman allegedly admitted to shooting Hill and Strother. He had a gunshot wound to the leg when police arrived.

The killings unfolded during a domestic dispute inside the residence as other younger juveniles were present in the home. Bozeman allegedly told police he fired two “warning” shots at Strother and did not intend to shoot her; he also allegedly said he shot Hill out of self defense afterward when the 19-year-old confronted him with a gun.

Three more of Strother’s children were inside the home at the time. They told investigators that Bozeman had been in a physical fight with their mother right before the shooting unfolded, and described a history of domestic abuse.

Prosecutors did not charge Bozeman with a crime in Hill’s killing.

During the court hearing Friday, Judge Jalilah Otto sentenced Bozeman to serve 25 years on the murder charge and five additional years for the other felony convictions, which included child endangerment and armed criminal action.