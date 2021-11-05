Kansas City man sentenced to 30 years for shooting ex-girlfriend in the head

A Jackson County judge sentenced a Kansas City man Friday for shooting his ex-girlfriend in October 2019.

Louis Watts, 53, was sentenced to 30 years for first-degree domestic assault and 30 years for unlawful use of a weapon and other offenses. He will serve those sentences concurrently, or at the same time.

Kansas City police were dispatched to the 3900 block of Roanoke Road on Oct. 22, 2019. Officers found a victim who was bleeding from her face and spitting up blood. Watts had shot her twice in the head and a bullet was lodged behind her eye.

His ex-girlfriend survived the shooting and was able to testify against him, Jackson County prosecutors said.

In September, a jury found Watts guilty of first-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree burglary, stealing and two counts of armed criminal action.