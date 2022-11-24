Kansas City man sentenced for hiding in West St. Paul Menards overnight, robbing manager in morning

A Kansas City, Mo., man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for robbing a West St. Paul Menards store last year, the U.S. attorney ‘s office announced Wednesday.

On Sept. 27, 2021, Cornelius Graham, 61, hid inside the home improvement store until it closed and stayed there overnight, according to court documents. When the manager arrived in the morning, Graham brandished a firearm and robbed the manager.

Graham pleaded guilty in June to one count of interference with commerce by robbery.

Because he was on supervised release for robbery convictions in Kansas, Graham received an additional sentence of 23 months, increasing his total sentence to more than eight years in federal prison.

