Kansas City man sentenced to nearly 50 years in prison for kidnapping and murder

A Kansas City man was sentenced to nearly 50 years in prison for the 2021 kidnapping and murder of Gilberto Gutierrez, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday.

Ahmad R. Herring, 33, will serve 46 years in prison after he was found guilty in April for second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

Gutierrez, 52, had been reported missing the week before his body was found near a park at the intersection of 56th Terrace and Elmwood Avenue. Police said the body was wrapped in a blue tarp and had several stab wounds.

According to court records, Gutierrez’s family reported him missing the week before, when they found his bloody clothing and a zip tie inside a barn. His keys and phone were missing, but his car was still parked in the driveway.

One witness told police he talked to Gutierrez before he disappeared. A man called him from the victim’s cell phone later that day, demanding a $100,000 ransom in Gutierrez’s kidnapping.

Officials focused on a white Dodge Charger they believed was associated with Herring after reviewing surveillance footage and tips from community members. A witness also provided a photo of a vehicle which included a license plate.

Police attempted to pull over the car on May 14 and arrested Herring after a pursuit. They searched the vehicle and found receipts for drop cloths and bleach.

A DNA test also showed Herring’s DNA on the zip tie found at the barn. At the time of his arrest, Herring was on parole for a 2019 first-degree manslaughter charge.