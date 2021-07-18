Kansas City man sentenced to time in prison for shooting bus passenger in 2020

A Kansas City man has been sentenced in the 2020 shooting of a RideKC bus passenger in Northeast Kansas City.

Larry J. Harris Jr., 52, received 22 years in prison for shooting a passenger on March 30, 2020, at a bus stop near Independence Avenue and Olive Street, according to a news release Sunday from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

In May, a Jackson County jury convicted Harris of first-degree assault and armed criminal action, both felonies.

Harris was sentenced to 22 years for the assault conviction and 15 years for the armed criminal action conviction, according to the prosecutor’s office. The sentences will run concurrently.

Witnesses at the time of the shooting told authorities that Harris fired the shot into the bus from the sidewalk as it pulled up, hitting the passenger in the back, according to court documents.

The passenger suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Star’s Robert A. Cronkleton contributed reporting.