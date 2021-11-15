Kansas City man shot while trying to stop group breaking into cars, police say

Police are investigating an aggravated assault after a man said he was shot while trying to stop a group of people breaking into cars in Kansas City.

Officers were called to a shooting just before 5:45 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot in the area of 8834 East U.S. Highway 40, which is near Stadium Drive, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

At the scene officers spoke with the shooting victim, a man, who told police that he went to the parking lot after hearing what sounded like someone breaking into cars.

The victim said he was met by more than one suspect. He told them to get off the lot and one of them shot him, he told police. The suspects then ran away on foot.

The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.